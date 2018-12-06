Police investigating after dog shot in Norton

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Norton are investigating after a dog was shot Thursday.

Officers responded to a report that a dog that had been missing was found in a wooded area on the Norton/Attleboro town line off Old Dean Street, according to Norton police.

The owner reported that it appeared the dog had been impaled by a stick, and when the owner carried the dog out of the woods where police were waiting, officers observed the dog to have a laceration to its body, but no immediate signs of the dog being shot, police say.

Later that day, the owner reported to Norton Animal Control that he discovered a bullet in one of the dog’s wounds.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)