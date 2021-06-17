ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a motorist slammed into an apartment building on Cape Cod on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building in the area of Old Colony Way found a red car partially lodged inside the building.

There was no immediate word on injuries to the driver.

Video from SKY7 HD showed crews assessing a damaged brick wall.

The crash remains under investigation.

