Police investigating after man crashes into tree in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hudson, New Hampshire man suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into a tree in Pelham on Friday night, according to police.

Officers responding to Greeley Road in the area of Marsh Road about 11:11 p.m. found the 49-year-old driver pinned in between the dashboard and the front seat of his heavily damaged 2000 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck.

Fire crews responding to the crash used hydraulic tools to free the man from the truck. He was transported to Lowell General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and then transported to Tufts Medical Center.

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Mark Riddinger at 603-635-2411.

