CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a person was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike in Charlton late Tuesday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the eastbound side of the highway just before 11:30 p.m. found a man who had been struck by a tractor-trailer, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, who police identified as a 33-year-old resident of Hartford, Connecticut, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the man was struck by the oncoming truck when he got out of his disabled Toyota Camry to inspect the problem.

The truck driver, who was hauling a 53-foot-long box trailer, immediately pulled over after the crash.

A 35-year-old passenger in the Camry was not injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)