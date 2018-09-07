Police investigating after Merrimac boy says he was approached by suspicious man

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Merrimac are investigating after a child reported being approached by a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Winter and Pine streets for a report of suspicious activity around 3 p.m. spoke with a 14-year-old boy who told them that he was walking home from his bus stop on West Main Street when a man pulled over next to him and offered him a ride, according to the Merrimac Police Department.

Police say the boy refused the ride and the vehicle pulled away.

The man was described as a clean-shaven, white, in his 50s with shoulder-length, graying hair. The boy told police that the man was also “missing a few of his teeth.”

He was said to be driving a white Honda SUV with Massachusetts or New Hampshire plates, with a sticker on the left side of the rear window.

“The young man, in this case, did the right thing by refusing a ride from a stranger and immediately reporting what happened,” police chief Eric Shears said. “This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of remembering the possible risks posed by strangers, and I encourage parents to remind their children to avoid talking to strangers and to never accept rides from someone they don’t know.”

An investigation is ongoing.

