Police investigating after pedestrian hit by car in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian struck by a car in an Easton parking lot Friday night, leaving a woman with serious injuries, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports a pedestrian struck in the parking lot of Maguire’s Restaurant on Foundry Street in North Easton found a 26-year-old woman in need of medical attention, fire officials said.

She was taken to Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School and then flown to Tufts Medical Center for severe injuries to her lower legs, fire officials said.

The incident is being investigated as a possible assault by means of a vehicle, police said.

Stoughton fire officials also assisted at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

