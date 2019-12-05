Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in East Boston Thursday.

Emergency crews arrived to the scene on Saratoga Street around 2 p.m. after a person was struck while crossing the street.

The victim, who witnesses describe as a woman, was transported to a hospital. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the car remained on the scene.

“The fellow did the right thing. He stopped right there and waited for help to come,” witness Prisco Coviello said.

The road has been reopened to traffic.

No additional details were immediately available.

