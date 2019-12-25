Police investigating after pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Christmas in Natick, officials said.

The incident occurred in the area of South Main Street.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The driver who hit them remained on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)