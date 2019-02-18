Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of 715 Bridge St. around 6 p.m. found one person on the ground and an SUV with visible front-end damage, according to the Weymouth Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigating is ongoing.

