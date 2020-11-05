Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Somerville on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash at the intersection of College and Kidder avenues just before 1 p.m. found a woman that was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle, officials said.

The woman, 41, of Somerville, has since died as a result of those injuries, officials said on Thursday.

No additional information was immediately released.

