Police investigating after person found dead on bike path on Boston-Milton line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after a person was found dead on a bike path on the Boston-Milton line Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to a report of a deceased person on the path near Granite Avenue around 6 a.m.

State police confirmed that a death investigation is ongoing but say no foul play is suspected.

No additional information has been released.

