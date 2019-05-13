Police investigating after shots fired in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington are investigating after several gunshots were fired in the town late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Ring Avenue and Salem Street around 12:45 a.m. found five shell casings, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The neighborhood was quickly secured and officers determined that there was no threat in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 978-658-5071.

An investigation is ongoing.

