Police investigating after shots fired, man stabbed in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after police say shots were fired at a vehicle and a man was stabbed in Randolph late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a reported stabbing at 11 p.m. found a 30-year-old Boston man in a vehicle on North Main Street who was suffering from a wound to his upper back, Randolph Police Chief William Pace said in a statement.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Five fresh-looking bullet holes were found in the vehicle which caused first responders to believe that the victim’s wound was a gunshot wound, police said. Investigators later determined that the victim had been stabbed.

Investigators determined that the incident began less than a mile away from the crime scene on Nelson Drive and were able to track down a suspect hiding in a pile of snow in a nearby wooded area, according to police.

They were assisted at the scene by Braintree police and a K-9 unit from Weymouth.

A semi-automatic firearm was located on the suspect, who police identified as a 28-year-old Boston man, according to officials.

Officers had the suspect taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for treatment for a dog bite to his leg that he received while trying to elude the K-9, police said. He was also treated for exposure to the elements.

Multiple shell casings were also collected at the scene.

The suspect did not possess a license to carry firearms at the time of his arrest, police said.

The suspect is expected to be charged with armed assault with intent to murder in addition to several gun charges, officials said.

