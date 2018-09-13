BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a student stabbed another student in the bathroom of a Roslindale middle school Thursday morning.

Officers responding to Washington Irving Middle School, located at 105 Cummins Highway, about 9:26 a.m. found a female student suffering from minor injuries after being stabbed, police said. She was taken to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The Boston Police Department has not said whether the incident has resulted in any arrests.

A Boston Public Schools spokesman said crisis counselors are being made available to students.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)