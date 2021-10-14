BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a student was struck by a town-owned truck on Cape Cod on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls for a crash involving a pedestrian on West Main Street near Lincoln Road in Barnstable just after 8 a.m. found a young girl injured at the scene, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

The victim, a student at the Barnstable Intermediate School, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a Barnstable Department of Public Works truck operated by a town employee, police said.

The driver stayed on scene after the crash and was said to be cooperative.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)