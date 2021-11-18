WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after the driver of an SUV slammed into a building in Watertown on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building on Mount Auburn Street found a silver SUV lodged up against Organic Mattress Essentia Gallery.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Video from SKY7 HD showed damage to the front of the store and debris scattered all over the sidewalk.

There were no additional details available.

