Disturbing graffiti was discovered at Milford High School on Tuesday.

“MHS accepts rape,” “School gone wrong,” and “Could’ve helped us,” were some of the troubling phrases found spray-painted on school property.

“Three-thirty in the morning, you have a 17-year-old female, 16-year-old male went to the Milford High School, spray-painted graffiti on the front of the building,” Milford Police Chief Thomas O’Laughlin said. “They then went to the athletic building, spray-painted there as well.”

The two students were caught on surveillance video, according to police, and admitted to the vandalism.

Chief O’Laughlin said police are conducting two separate investigations following the incident.

“One was to deal with the vandalism, in which they’re the suspects,” he said. “The other is to determine whether or not there is an underlying incident that motivated them.”

Police and school officials say they’re looking into the possibility of other meanings behind the graffiti, including Monday’s murder of a rapper in Florida and a possible connection to the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” — the controversial show about teen suicide.

The male admitted to spray painting graffiti at a local playground as well.

Both students have been charged with vandalism and will be summonsed to court at a later date.

