BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a woman was shot in Roxbury early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Washington Park found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed multiple police cruisers and a number of evidence markers.

A black SUV was also towed away from the scene.

There have been no arrests made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)