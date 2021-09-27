WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an axe attack at a home in Webster that left one person with serious injuries overnight, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic assault at a home Brookside Avenue found one person suffering from multiple injuries, according to the Webster Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives could be seen leaving the home with bags of evidence in hand. An axe was also recovered at the scene of the alleged assualt.

Neighborhood resident Mark Gerby says the apparent attack has left him startled and concerned.

“This neighborhood you really don’t hear of anything going on,” he said. “It’s quiet. You can almost leave your car unlocked at night if you need too.”

Troopers assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are assisting Webster police with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

