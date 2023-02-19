BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a motorist says they were carjacked at gunpoint at a gas station in West Roxbury on Sunday.

Officers responding to the Speedway on Washington Street spoke with the victim who said their car had been stolen at gunpoint.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)