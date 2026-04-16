BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an attempted abduction that happened Thursday morning.

Police say around 9:52 a.m., they responded to the area of 6 Shirley Street in Roxbury where the suspected vehicle fled prior to their arrival.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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