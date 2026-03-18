WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred in the Walpole Mall parking lot Monday, when two young women encountered two men who forced their way into the car, according to Walpole police.

Police said the two women had parked to eat a late night fast food snack when the two men apparently tried to steal the car.

A woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told 7NEWS her 20-year-old daughter and a friend got out of the car and ran away. The mother said the girls were so frightened they ran into a Chili’s restaurant nearby, where the manager locked the door and called the police.

The women were screaming for help, and multiple people called 911 so Walpole police officers were alerted to the crime.

The victim told her mother there were two men, at least one dressed in black and wearing a ski mask. She said one man got into the back seat on the driver’s side, while another struggled to gain entry on the passenger side.

“We were talking about it in class today, it’s just scary. I locked my car when I went in here today,” said Sabrina Mayer, a Walpole High School senior. “We have to be cautious.”

The victim’s mother released a statement to 7NEWS, writing, “Had there not been a large suitcase in the backseat, preventing the second assailant from easily entering the vehicle, the outcome may have been very different. That and the girls instinct to flee screaming for help, likely was the differentiator.”

In the end, the mother told 7NEWS her daughter and her friend were not physically hurt, and nothing was taken, including purses and phones they left behind in the car to get away. The car was left running in the parking lot.

“I feel like that’s not a common thing to happen. It’s weird they didn’t take anything,” Mayer said.

Walpole Deputy Police Chief Rob Kilroy said they are following leads and looking for any security video that could help them in this case.

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