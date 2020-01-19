Police investigating Brockton crash that left 2 dead

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Brockton early Sunday morning that left two people dead.

Emergency crews responding to the crash around 1:20 a.m. on Main Street found that the driver, a 23-year-old Brockton man, was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree, authorities said.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The passenger, a 21-year-old Brockton man, was ejected through the passenger window and later died after he was transported to Brockton Hospital, police said.

Prior to the crash, police say the driver was trying to pass another vehicle on the right side when he lost control and veered left into a tree, according to a preliminary investigation.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

