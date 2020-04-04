Police investigating bus crash at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a bus crash that happened on Saturday morning at Logan Airport in Boston.

Officers responding to a crash in the arrivals terminal pick up area of the airport around 5 a.m. found a bus with heavy damage to its front end.

The driver of the Massport bus was taken to the hospital and the bus was towed from the scene, according to officials.

No word on what caused the crash.

