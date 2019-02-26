Police investigating crash involving ambulance in Bedford

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between an ambulance and a sedan in Bedford on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Route 101 and Jenkins Road about 1:15 p.m. found a damaged Town of Amherst ambulance that had been transporting a patient to Elliot Hospital in Manchester at the time of the crash, according to Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tony Ssonko at 603-472-5113.

