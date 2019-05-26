Police investigating crash involving motorcycle, truck in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Middleborough are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man seriously injured.

Officers responded to an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Route 28 and Miller Street at about 2 p.m. Sunday.

The road was temporarily closed to accommodate a midflight.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

