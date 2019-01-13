Police investigating crash near Northeastern

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash involving a Northeastern University safety patrol car.

Officers responding to the crash on Columbus Avenue early Sunday morning say it is unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

