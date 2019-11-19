Police investigating deadly crash on I-495 in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an early morning crash on Interstate 495 in Milford that left a 29-year-old Bridgewater man dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near exit 20 about 6:19 a.m. found a 2008 Honda CRV that had veered down an embankment and struck several trees, according to state police.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic update: Crash is confirmed a fatal crash. Crash reconstruction still underway, I-495 NB off-ramp to x.20 (Rte 85) in #Milford is still partially open. Backup approximately 6 miles leading up to Exit 20. More info will be released when available. https://t.co/9cDSW7QW2V — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 19, 2019

