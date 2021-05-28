BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police are investigating a daylight shooting in Dorchester that left a man dead.

The shooting occurred at 11:50 a.m. Friday in the area of 590 Park St. Police say the incident was not random and a Boston Police Department gang unit scoured the area for evidence.

The victim’s name has not been released.

“This is like ridiculous that it’s mid-afternoon and we’re hearing shooting up the street,” said a neighborhood resident.

The shooting marked the 16th homicide in the City of Boston this year.

“We are dismayed that coming into Memorial Day weekend we have a homicide that we are investigating. A daytime homicide in a beautiful neighborhood that deserves to be safe,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

No arrests have been made in the case and no additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation should contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

