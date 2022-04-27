BOSTON (WHDH) – Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Roxbury that left a man dead on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responded to Wabeno Street and Wyoming Street at 11:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a man in his fifties suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Distraught relatives of the victim, whose name has not been released, said they could not understand why this happened.

His landlord, Janet Uzoma said he was a mechanic who was always ready to help.

“I don’t know if it was professional. He was a mechanic and he helped people in the neighborhood fixing their cars and was just a wonderful standup guy,” she said.

The scene sits just around the corner from Trotter Elementary school that was put into lockdown for several hours.

“It’s sad and disheartening to arrive on scene and look across the street at a school and see a bunch of kids in safe mode peering out the window wondering what’s going on,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

