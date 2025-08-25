RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has died and a woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a tree in Raynham on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a driver operating erratically on South Street around 8:15 p.m. learned that a driver had crashed into a tree on South Street West, according to a joint statement issued by Police Chief David LaPlante and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Raynham Police, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

