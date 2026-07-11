FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle in Fitchburg on Saturday afternoon that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Ashby State Road around 3:30 p.m. found a 44-year-old Fitchburg man injured and had him transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The crash is being investigated by the Fitchburg Police Department in conjunction with the CEMLEC Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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