Police investigating deadly Randolph crash

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers are investigating a car crash in Randolph Sunday evening that left a man dead, police said.

Troopers responding to a report of a mattress on Route 24 north of Exit 20 at 8:20 p.m. found a mattress on the highway and a sedan that had left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, a man in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and police said it was unclear if the mattress was a contributing factor to the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

