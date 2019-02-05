Police investigating deadly Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched a death investigation following a deadly daylight shooting in Roxbury on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 186 Northampton St. about 12:35 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

