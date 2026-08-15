HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in Holyoke that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 107 Newton St. around 2:30 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a business parking lot, according to a joint statement issued by The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Holyoke Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Holyoke Police Department are investigating.

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