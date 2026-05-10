BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting late Saturday night in Mattapan that left one person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 28 Woolston St. around 11:30 p.m. found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police. The person, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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