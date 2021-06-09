SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash that has shut down a busy stretch of road in Saugus on Wednesday, a state police spokesman said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of crash on the northbound side of Route 107 near the Saugus-Lynn line found two heavily damaged sedans that had slammed into each other head-on.

A person suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven on Lincoln Avenue in Saugus just before 11 a.m. was driving south in a northbound lane in an attempt to evade police when they slammed into the other vehicle, which was being driven by a 19-year-old woman, law enforcement sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, sources added. Her name has not been released.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital with multiple injuries. There was no word on their condition.

Video from SKY7 HD showed debris scattered across the roadway as investigators worked at the scene.

Revere and Saugus police are assisting state police with the investigation.

No additional information was available.

Sources: woman killed by suspect in Saugus traveling wrong way on 107 after robbing a 7-11 was 19 years old…suspect driving stolen car when he crashed head on #7news pic.twitter.com/1VRwdrRYOG — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 9, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)