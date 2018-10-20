Police investigating Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Whitfield Street and Codman Square found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)