BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 106 Talbot Ave. around 12:30 a.m. determined two people had suffered gunshot wounds and transported themselves to a nearby hospital, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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