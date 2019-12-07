Police investigating fatal 3-car crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a three-car crash that left a woman dead and a man with serious injuries in Raynham Saturday, officials said.

Officers and firefighters responding to the area of 491 Broadway for reports of a crash found three cars had collided and a woman was trapped inside one of the cars, police said. The woman was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where she succumbed to her injuries.

A man in the same car was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The people in the other cars were not injured.

The name of the deceased woman is not being released, pending identification and notification.

The road remains closed as emergency crews work.

The crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)