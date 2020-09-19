Police investigating fatal crash after driver strikes tree in Boxford

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead early on Saturday morning in Boxford, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-95 northbound just before 1 a.m. found a Toyota Avalon that hit a tree and caught fire near Exit 53A, police said. Both the driver, a New Hampshire woman, and her passenger, a Melrose woman, were ejected from the vehicle.

Both woman sustained life-threatening injuries, and a second passenger, a man from Winthrop, sustained minor injuries, police said.

The driver, a 25-year-old from Derry, New Hampshire, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. The Melrose woman, Shana Fusco-Russell, 26, was taken to Beverly hospital then flown to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

The Winthrop man, 27, was taken to Beverly Hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when she left the travel lane and struck a guardrail before crashing into a tree, officials said.

