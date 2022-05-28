LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Lynn that occured on Friday night, Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy announced in a statement.

Police responded to the area of Western Ave shortly at approximately 11:00 p.m. where they found a 32-year-old Lynn man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials stated that they do not regard the incident as a random act and that they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

