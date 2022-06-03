DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Dighton Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car near the intersection of Main and Elm streets shortly after 8 p.m., according to Fire Chief Christopher Maguy and Police Chief Robert MacDonald.

The motorcyclist died as a result of their injuries, and an occupant in the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Another occupant of that vehicle refused to go.

The area around the crash was closed to traffic for several hours.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)