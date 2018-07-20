Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash that shut down NH road for hours

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating a motorcycle crash in Bedford late Thursday night that left a 23-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle collision on New Boston Road at Route 114 around 11:30 p.m. found a Harley Davidson that had struck a guardrail on the eastbound side of the road, according to Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski.

The motorcyclist was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released.

The road was shut down for more than five hours as a crash reconstruction team worked at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Bedford Police Department 603-472-5113.

