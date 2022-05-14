KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occured in Keene, New Hampshire on Friday night, Attorney General John F. Formella said.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:00 p.m. and the suspect was identified as a male.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

