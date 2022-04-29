NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a man who was found shot to death in New Bedford Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on Weld Street at 1 a.m. found a 36-year-old New Bedford man with gunshot wounds in a Chrysler Sebring, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the man’s identity pending notification of next of kin. No other information was immediately available.

