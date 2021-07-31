MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating after a car and a building were shot at in separate incidents in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday night and early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a drive-by shooting at a Beech Street apartment building at 9:30 p.m. were told someone had fired six shots, police said. Officers found bullets had struck the building, with one lodged in a second-story wall, police said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at Elm and Myrtle streets at 3:30 a.m. found a store window and a Mercedes parked in front of the shop had been hit multiple times, police said.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)