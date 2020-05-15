Police investigating Lynn shooting that left 5 hospitalized

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were taken to a hospital Friday night after a shooting incident in Lynn Friday night.

Officers responded to the scene near Curwin Circle and found the five victims suffering from what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released.

