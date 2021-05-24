Police investigating motorcycle crash in Leverett that left man seriously injured

LEVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Leverett on Sunday that left an Agawam man badly injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Cave Hill Road around 5 p.m. found a 46-year-old man injured after his motorcycle went off the road into a soft shoulder and crashed about 20 feet off the roadway on Cave Hill Road.

The man was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he is being treated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

