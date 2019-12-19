PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Pepperell police are investigating after receiving a report of a suspicious man in a white van offering three young boys a ride Wednesday evening.

Officers responding to the area of Leighton Street near Rite Aid around 6 p.m. met with the children who told them that the suspicious man approached them an hour earlier and offered them a ride.

The boys said they refused the ride and the van drove east down the street but then turned around and came back to once again ask them if they wanted a lift.

The children refused for a second time and the van reportedly left the area.

The boys went home and reported the incident to their parents, who call the police.

The children described the vehicle as a white “work van” which a blue square logo on at least one side that was similar to a maze and had blue writing underneath it.

Police say it is believed that the van had Massachusetts registration plates.

The driver was described as a white man in his 20s with stubble. He was last seen wearing a black hat with the same logo.

Anyone with information or surveillance cameras in the area is asked to call Pepperell police.

